Last updated June 15 2020

1002 N Hudson Ave 2

1002 North Hudson Avenue · (323) 655-1282
Location

1002 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,650

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Modern 5-Unit Single Family Residence - Property Id: 155409

An amazing New bright and light modern 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 bathrooms townhomes about 2400 sqft located in the heart of Hollywood, a true California luxurious living space. state of the art gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quality finishes. High Ceiling and beautiful hardwood floor throughout.

A grandeur and inviting Master suite with free standing deep bath, large shower and his and her walk-in closet. Each room is large and feels like a master bedroom with private bathroom. Beautiful relaxing private roof deck with a stellar breathtaking view of the Hollywood Hills, DTLA and Century City. Must see to appreciate it.

Rent: $6,650
Security Deposit $7,650
Ready for immediate move in!

For more information or to get in touch please call our office at 323-655-1282 or visit our website at www.amirealestate.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155409
Property Id 155409

(RLNE5720704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

