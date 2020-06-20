1002 N Hudson Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Modern 5-Unit Single Family Residence - Property Id: 155409



An amazing New bright and light modern 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 bathrooms townhomes about 2400 sqft located in the heart of Hollywood, a true California luxurious living space. state of the art gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quality finishes. High Ceiling and beautiful hardwood floor throughout.



A grandeur and inviting Master suite with free standing deep bath, large shower and his and her walk-in closet. Each room is large and feels like a master bedroom with private bathroom. Beautiful relaxing private roof deck with a stellar breathtaking view of the Hollywood Hills, DTLA and Century City. Must see to appreciate it.



Rent: $6,650

Security Deposit $7,650

Ready for immediate move in!



For more information or to get in touch please call our office at 323-655-1282 or visit our website at www.amirealestate.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155409

Property Id 155409



(RLNE5720704)