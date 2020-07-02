All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1 Westmoreland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1 Westmoreland
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1 Westmoreland

1 North Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 North Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Relax by the water after a day of hard work! Recently renovated house perfect for families of people working in Silicone Valley. Quiet neighborhood, cul-de-sac next to a park with playground, and tennis courts; public pool in the next block, beach with additional playground at walking distance. House has private dock and 2 kayaks. Relax watching birds on Bird Island, a bird reserve in the Marina Lagoon!
Well-behaved pets are allowed. Dog park is around the corner. Enjoy biking on the Bay Trail to Coyote Point or to Foster City or Redwood Shores (Oracle).
House is 10 minutes to SFO and Oracle, 25 minutes form downtown San Francisco and 30 minutes from Half Moon Bay.
The house has Living room with dining area, galley kitchen and family room overlooking the water, 1 master bedroom (with full bathroom with shower) and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New high-end kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Westmoreland have any available units?
1 Westmoreland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Westmoreland have?
Some of 1 Westmoreland's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Westmoreland currently offering any rent specials?
1 Westmoreland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Westmoreland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Westmoreland is pet friendly.
Does 1 Westmoreland offer parking?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not offer parking.
Does 1 Westmoreland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Westmoreland have a pool?
Yes, 1 Westmoreland has a pool.
Does 1 Westmoreland have accessible units?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Westmoreland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Westmoreland does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College