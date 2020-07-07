All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:46 AM

08 5801 Packard St

5801 Packard Street · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Packard Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 5801 Packard! Just minutes from the 10 freeway, you are also close to Century City and the Wilshire corridor. This unit has been completely renovated with vinyl plank flooring, Wall AC Units, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 2 elegant baths. Covered parking for 1 car and lots of street parking. Nearby schools include Carthay Elementary. Enjoy your nearby Grocery stores, restaurants, and cafes.
.

Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit.
Appliances: Fridge, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3562

IT490927 - IT49CO3562

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 08 5801 Packard St have any available units?
08 5801 Packard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 08 5801 Packard St have?
Some of 08 5801 Packard St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 08 5801 Packard St currently offering any rent specials?
08 5801 Packard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 08 5801 Packard St pet-friendly?
No, 08 5801 Packard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 08 5801 Packard St offer parking?
Yes, 08 5801 Packard St offers parking.
Does 08 5801 Packard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 08 5801 Packard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 08 5801 Packard St have a pool?
No, 08 5801 Packard St does not have a pool.
Does 08 5801 Packard St have accessible units?
No, 08 5801 Packard St does not have accessible units.
Does 08 5801 Packard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 08 5801 Packard St has units with dishwashers.

