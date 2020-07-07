08 5801 Packard St

Amenities
Welcome to 5801 Packard! Just minutes from the 10 freeway, you are also close to Century City and the Wilshire corridor. This unit has been completely renovated with vinyl plank flooring, Wall AC Units, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 2 elegant baths. Covered parking for 1 car and lots of street parking. Nearby schools include Carthay Elementary. Enjoy your nearby Grocery stores, restaurants, and cafes.
.
Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit.
Appliances: Fridge, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
