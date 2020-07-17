801 AVE S GRAND

Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom with fantastic downtown skyline views. This open concept loft features high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a huge walk-in closet, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops & cabinetry. The unit also comes with 2 side by side parking spaces. Skyloft amenities include 24/7 front desk & security, gym, private screening room, and lounge/conference area. Walking distance to Wholefood, trendy restaurants, and shopping centers.