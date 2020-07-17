All apartments in Los Angeles County
801 AVE S GRAND
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

801 AVE S GRAND

801 West Avenue S · (323) 692-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

801 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1408 · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
media room
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom with fantastic downtown skyline views. This open concept loft features high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a huge walk-in closet, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops & cabinetry. The unit also comes with 2 side by side parking spaces. Skyloft amenities include 24/7 front desk & security, gym, private screening room, and lounge/conference area. Walking distance to Wholefood, trendy restaurants, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 AVE S GRAND have any available units?
801 AVE S GRAND has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 AVE S GRAND have?
Some of 801 AVE S GRAND's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 AVE S GRAND currently offering any rent specials?
801 AVE S GRAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 AVE S GRAND pet-friendly?
No, 801 AVE S GRAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 801 AVE S GRAND offer parking?
Yes, 801 AVE S GRAND offers parking.
Does 801 AVE S GRAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 AVE S GRAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 AVE S GRAND have a pool?
No, 801 AVE S GRAND does not have a pool.
Does 801 AVE S GRAND have accessible units?
No, 801 AVE S GRAND does not have accessible units.
Does 801 AVE S GRAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 AVE S GRAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 AVE S GRAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 AVE S GRAND does not have units with air conditioning.
