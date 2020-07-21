All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 44252 203rd St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
44252 203rd St E
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

44252 203rd St E

44252 203rd Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

44252 203rd Street East, Los Angeles County, CA 93535

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Ranch style house - Property Id: 146733

It sits on 5 fenced in acres....vistapointmovieset.com
1-2 times a year a movie or commercial shoots there for a few days
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146733p
Property Id 146733

(RLNE5089031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44252 203rd St E have any available units?
44252 203rd St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 44252 203rd St E have?
Some of 44252 203rd St E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44252 203rd St E currently offering any rent specials?
44252 203rd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44252 203rd St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 44252 203rd St E is pet friendly.
Does 44252 203rd St E offer parking?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not offer parking.
Does 44252 203rd St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44252 203rd St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44252 203rd St E have a pool?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not have a pool.
Does 44252 203rd St E have accessible units?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 44252 203rd St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44252 203rd St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons