Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 44252 203rd St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
44252 203rd St E
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
44252 203rd St E
44252 203rd Street East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
44252 203rd Street East, Los Angeles County, CA 93535
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Ranch style house - Property Id: 146733
It sits on 5 fenced in acres....vistapointmovieset.com
1-2 times a year a movie or commercial shoots there for a few days
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146733p
Property Id 146733
(RLNE5089031)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44252 203rd St E have any available units?
44252 203rd St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles County, CA
.
What amenities does 44252 203rd St E have?
Some of 44252 203rd St E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 44252 203rd St E currently offering any rent specials?
44252 203rd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44252 203rd St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 44252 203rd St E is pet friendly.
Does 44252 203rd St E offer parking?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not offer parking.
Does 44252 203rd St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44252 203rd St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44252 203rd St E have a pool?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not have a pool.
Does 44252 203rd St E have accessible units?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 44252 203rd St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44252 203rd St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 44252 203rd St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Similar Pages
Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Upland, CA
Sun Village, CA
Castaic, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Palmdale, CA
Alhambra, CA
Monterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CA
San Marino, CA
San Pasqual, CA
Temple City, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Altadena, CA
Westlake Village, CA
Malibu, CA
Moorpark, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Oak Park, CA
Calabasas, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons