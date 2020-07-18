Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
38847 E 9th Street
38847 9th St E
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
38847 9th St E, Los Angeles County, CA 93550
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex available for lease in East Palmdale. Freshly painted and ready to move-in. Perfect for a small family. Call today to set up your private viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38847 E 9th Street have any available units?
38847 E 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles County, CA
.
Is 38847 E 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
38847 E 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38847 E 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 38847 E 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County
.
Does 38847 E 9th Street offer parking?
No, 38847 E 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 38847 E 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38847 E 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38847 E 9th Street have a pool?
No, 38847 E 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 38847 E 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 38847 E 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38847 E 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38847 E 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38847 E 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38847 E 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
