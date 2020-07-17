All apartments in Los Angeles County
29441 Mulholland Highway
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

29441 Mulholland Highway

29441 Mulholland Highway · (928) 412-0335
Location

29441 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA 91301

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3714 sqft

Amenities

Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.39 acres with a square footage of approximately 3,800, including a recently renovated guest house. All appliances are new and in working condition. The property has three fireplaces, a chef's corner/outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, a 22x36ft saline pool/spa, and a quaint koi-fish pond garden. Great security upon entrance to the home, as well as a private entrance to the foyer. Lastly, a 4-5 car garage. In addition to location, you would be 15 minutes from Malibu beaches, and only 10 minutes away from shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29441 Mulholland Highway have any available units?
29441 Mulholland Highway has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29441 Mulholland Highway have?
Some of 29441 Mulholland Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29441 Mulholland Highway currently offering any rent specials?
29441 Mulholland Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29441 Mulholland Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 29441 Mulholland Highway is pet friendly.
Does 29441 Mulholland Highway offer parking?
Yes, 29441 Mulholland Highway offers parking.
Does 29441 Mulholland Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29441 Mulholland Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29441 Mulholland Highway have a pool?
Yes, 29441 Mulholland Highway has a pool.
Does 29441 Mulholland Highway have accessible units?
No, 29441 Mulholland Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 29441 Mulholland Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29441 Mulholland Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 29441 Mulholland Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29441 Mulholland Highway has units with air conditioning.
