29441 Mulholland Highway

Amenities
Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.39 acres with a square footage of approximately 3,800, including a recently renovated guest house. All appliances are new and in working condition. The property has three fireplaces, a chef's corner/outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, a 22x36ft saline pool/spa, and a quaint koi-fish pond garden. Great security upon entrance to the home, as well as a private entrance to the foyer. Lastly, a 4-5 car garage. In addition to location, you would be 15 minutes from Malibu beaches, and only 10 minutes away from shopping!