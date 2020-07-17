29441 Mulholland Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed

Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.39 acres with a square footage of approximately 3,800, including a recently renovated guest house. All appliances are new and in working condition. The property has three fireplaces, a chef's corner/outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, a 22x36ft saline pool/spa, and a quaint koi-fish pond garden. Great security upon entrance to the home, as well as a private entrance to the foyer. Lastly, a 4-5 car garage. In addition to location, you would be 15 minutes from Malibu beaches, and only 10 minutes away from shopping!