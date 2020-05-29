28721 Coal Mountain Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed

Wonderful West Hills residence for lease! CASTILLO home just steps from Desirable and Award winning WEST CREEK ACADEMY a 2016 Honor Roll school, California NEWER West Hills residence for lease! CASTILLO home just steps from Desirable and Award winning WEST CREEK ACADEMY a 2016 Honor Roll school, California Distinguished School & California Gold Ribbon School in desirable WEST HILLS VALENCIA. Located behind private community gates home is located towards end of cul-de-sac. Great floor plan with living room, dining area, family room with fireplace, and open kitchen includes center island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and large corner pantry. Newer carpet downstairs, powder room and pre-wired for surround sound, upstairs has 4 bedrooms, including spacious master suite with oval tub/shower combo, dual sinks and more! Secondary bedroom has door/faux balcony with views of mountains. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Standard upgrades include ceramic tile flooring downstairs, kitchen, and all bathrooms, granite-like bath counter tops, pedestal sink in powder room, nickel light fixtures and door handles and much more. Enjoy NEWER (2016) landscaped back yard with large patio area and nice large porch with rock accents. Located in the West Hills West Creek HOA includes resort like pool areas (2) and community room availble for residence. Gate Guarded. All bedrooms are upstairs. A must see!