28721 Coal Mountain Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

28721 Coal Mountain Court

28721 Coal Mountain Court · (661) 713-1888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28721 Coal Mountain Court, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$3,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Wonderful West Hills residence for lease! CASTILLO home just steps from Desirable and Award winning WEST CREEK ACADEMY a 2016 Honor Roll school, California NEWER West Hills residence for lease! CASTILLO home just steps from Desirable and Award winning WEST CREEK ACADEMY a 2016 Honor Roll school, California Distinguished School & California Gold Ribbon School in desirable WEST HILLS VALENCIA. Located behind private community gates home is located towards end of cul-de-sac. Great floor plan with living room, dining area, family room with fireplace, and open kitchen includes center island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and large corner pantry. Newer carpet downstairs, powder room and pre-wired for surround sound, upstairs has 4 bedrooms, including spacious master suite with oval tub/shower combo, dual sinks and more! Secondary bedroom has door/faux balcony with views of mountains. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Standard upgrades include ceramic tile flooring downstairs, kitchen, and all bathrooms, granite-like bath counter tops, pedestal sink in powder room, nickel light fixtures and door handles and much more. Enjoy NEWER (2016) landscaped back yard with large patio area and nice large porch with rock accents. Located in the West Hills West Creek HOA includes resort like pool areas (2) and community room availble for residence. Gate Guarded. All bedrooms are upstairs. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28721 Coal Mountain Court have any available units?
28721 Coal Mountain Court has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28721 Coal Mountain Court have?
Some of 28721 Coal Mountain Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28721 Coal Mountain Court currently offering any rent specials?
28721 Coal Mountain Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28721 Coal Mountain Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 28721 Coal Mountain Court is pet friendly.
Does 28721 Coal Mountain Court offer parking?
Yes, 28721 Coal Mountain Court offers parking.
Does 28721 Coal Mountain Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28721 Coal Mountain Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28721 Coal Mountain Court have a pool?
Yes, 28721 Coal Mountain Court has a pool.
Does 28721 Coal Mountain Court have accessible units?
No, 28721 Coal Mountain Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28721 Coal Mountain Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28721 Coal Mountain Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 28721 Coal Mountain Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28721 Coal Mountain Court has units with air conditioning.
