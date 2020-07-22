28696 Jardineras Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

- HIGHLY UPGRADED, GREAT LOCATION townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths BUILT IN 2018 and now available for rent! Featuring a front patio, this tech-savvy home is equipped with Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator. It's Modern amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, an upgraded Washer and Dryer, and Soft water and Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System. There are Cordless blinds throughout the home and Custom Barn Doors to boot. Attached direct access, 2-car garage with tons of storage. Walking distance to top-rated schools, close to 25-acre park community park, and access to 3 community swimming pools and a clubhouse.



Neutral paint throughout, you simply have to come see it for yourself!



