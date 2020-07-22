All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

28696 Jardineras Drive

28696 Jardeneras Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28696 Jardeneras Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
- HIGHLY UPGRADED, GREAT LOCATION townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths BUILT IN 2018 and now available for rent! Featuring a front patio, this tech-savvy home is equipped with Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator. It's Modern amenities include Stainless Steel Appliances, an upgraded Washer and Dryer, and Soft water and Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System. There are Cordless blinds throughout the home and Custom Barn Doors to boot. Attached direct access, 2-car garage with tons of storage. Walking distance to top-rated schools, close to 25-acre park community park, and access to 3 community swimming pools and a clubhouse.

Neutral paint throughout, you simply have to come see it for yourself!

(RLNE5651572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28696 Jardineras Drive have any available units?
28696 Jardineras Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28696 Jardineras Drive have?
Some of 28696 Jardineras Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28696 Jardineras Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28696 Jardineras Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28696 Jardineras Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28696 Jardineras Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28696 Jardineras Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28696 Jardineras Drive offers parking.
Does 28696 Jardineras Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28696 Jardineras Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28696 Jardineras Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28696 Jardineras Drive has a pool.
Does 28696 Jardineras Drive have accessible units?
No, 28696 Jardineras Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28696 Jardineras Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28696 Jardineras Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28696 Jardineras Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28696 Jardineras Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
