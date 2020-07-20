28667 JARDINERAS Drive

Amenities

Charming two-story townhomes 1,576 Sq.ft, 3 Beds 2.5 Baths Modern open floor plans and walk-in closets Townhome living with direct two-car garage access. Modern styling. Brand-new features. It s the lifestyle you ve been waiting for, and it s now renting in Valencia. This is Paloma at West Creek a collection of charming two-story townhomes. That means good looks, inside and out. It s all about Spanish inspiration on the outside. Head inside, and find the kind of design you re coveting. Open floor plan. Kitchen island, Pull up a seat. Smart home technology. This is the modern age. Master suites feature walk-in closets, and throughout, space is optimized (linen, coat closets and storage). Townhome living at Paloma includes two-car garages with direct access, green spaces for the fur babies, and plenty of time to socialize around the pool with access to three private recreational facilities. You can head out for a run on Valencia s storied paseos (there s more than 30 miles of connected trails!), get your game on at one of 24 area parks or at the Tournament Players Club golf course, or head to Valencia Town Center and The Patios for shopping and dining. It s a rather remarkable proposition.