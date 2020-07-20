All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

28667 JARDINERAS Drive

28667 Jardineras Dr · No Longer Available
Location

28667 Jardineras Dr, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Charming two-story townhomes 1,576 Sq.ft, 3 Beds 2.5 Baths Modern open floor plans and walk-in closets Townhome living with direct two-car garage access. Modern styling. Brand-new features. It s the lifestyle you ve been waiting for, and it s now renting in Valencia. This is Paloma at West Creek a collection of charming two-story townhomes. That means good looks, inside and out. It s all about Spanish inspiration on the outside. Head inside, and find the kind of design you re coveting. Open floor plan. Kitchen island, Pull up a seat. Smart home technology. This is the modern age. Master suites feature walk-in closets, and throughout, space is optimized (linen, coat closets and storage). Townhome living at Paloma includes two-car garages with direct access, green spaces for the fur babies, and plenty of time to socialize around the pool with access to three private recreational facilities. You can head out for a run on Valencia s storied paseos (there s more than 30 miles of connected trails!), get your game on at one of 24 area parks or at the Tournament Players Club golf course, or head to Valencia Town Center and The Patios for shopping and dining. It s a rather remarkable proposition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28667 JARDINERAS Drive have any available units?
28667 JARDINERAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28667 JARDINERAS Drive have?
Some of 28667 JARDINERAS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28667 JARDINERAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28667 JARDINERAS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28667 JARDINERAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28667 JARDINERAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28667 JARDINERAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28667 JARDINERAS Drive offers parking.
Does 28667 JARDINERAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28667 JARDINERAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28667 JARDINERAS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28667 JARDINERAS Drive has a pool.
Does 28667 JARDINERAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 28667 JARDINERAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28667 JARDINERAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28667 JARDINERAS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28667 JARDINERAS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28667 JARDINERAS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
