28653 Solana Court

Valencia - Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Condo in West Creek. - Brand new, never lived in three bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story condo in West Creek. Vinyl plank flooring downstairs in living/kitchen area. Grey & white color scheme with Quartz countertops in kitchen. Powder room downstairs with direct access to two car garage. Upstairs is carpeted with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms down the hall with full bathroom. Neutral paint throughout property. Laundry room also located upstairs. Smart home equipped with Ring doorbell, remote garage door control, and HomeSmart devices. Whole house fan to efficiently cool down home on Summer nights. Property looks out onto grassy area of development with walking path.



Walking distance to top rate schools, close to community park and swimming pool. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, and freeways. No pets. Available March 11, 2020. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



