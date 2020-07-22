All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 28653 Solana Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
28653 Solana Court
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

28653 Solana Court

28653 Solana Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28653 Solana Court, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Valencia - Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Condo in West Creek. - Brand new, never lived in three bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story condo in West Creek. Vinyl plank flooring downstairs in living/kitchen area. Grey & white color scheme with Quartz countertops in kitchen. Powder room downstairs with direct access to two car garage. Upstairs is carpeted with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms down the hall with full bathroom. Neutral paint throughout property. Laundry room also located upstairs. Smart home equipped with Ring doorbell, remote garage door control, and HomeSmart devices. Whole house fan to efficiently cool down home on Summer nights. Property looks out onto grassy area of development with walking path.

Walking distance to top rate schools, close to community park and swimming pool. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, and freeways. No pets. Available March 11, 2020. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28653 Solana Court have any available units?
28653 Solana Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28653 Solana Court have?
Some of 28653 Solana Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28653 Solana Court currently offering any rent specials?
28653 Solana Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28653 Solana Court pet-friendly?
No, 28653 Solana Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28653 Solana Court offer parking?
Yes, 28653 Solana Court offers parking.
Does 28653 Solana Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28653 Solana Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28653 Solana Court have a pool?
Yes, 28653 Solana Court has a pool.
Does 28653 Solana Court have accessible units?
No, 28653 Solana Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28653 Solana Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28653 Solana Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28653 Solana Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 28653 Solana Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road
El Monte, CA 91731

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons