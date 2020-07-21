All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

28589 Herrera Street

28589 North Herrera Street · No Longer Available
Location

28589 North Herrera Street, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
28589 Herrera Street Available 04/01/20 Esperto Townhome for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Copper Hill and West Creek Drive in the Esperto/West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,450 sq. ft. of living space.

Available April 1st.

- Pets Considered
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Recessed Lighting
- Ceramic Tile Flooring
- Granite Countertops
- Black Appliances
- Walk-in Closet
- Built-Ins
- Storage Space
- Office Area
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Soft Water Plumbing
- 2 Car Tandem Garage
- Stackable Washer/Dryer
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Community Pool/Spa
- Community Clubhouse
- Community Park
- Community Basketball Court

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

(RLNE3914458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28589 Herrera Street have any available units?
28589 Herrera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28589 Herrera Street have?
Some of 28589 Herrera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28589 Herrera Street currently offering any rent specials?
28589 Herrera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28589 Herrera Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 28589 Herrera Street is pet friendly.
Does 28589 Herrera Street offer parking?
Yes, 28589 Herrera Street offers parking.
Does 28589 Herrera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28589 Herrera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28589 Herrera Street have a pool?
Yes, 28589 Herrera Street has a pool.
Does 28589 Herrera Street have accessible units?
No, 28589 Herrera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28589 Herrera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28589 Herrera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28589 Herrera Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28589 Herrera Street has units with air conditioning.
