28589 Herrera Street Available 04/01/20 Esperto Townhome for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Copper Hill and West Creek Drive in the Esperto/West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,450 sq. ft. of living space.



Available April 1st.



- Pets Considered

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fan

- Recessed Lighting

- Ceramic Tile Flooring

- Granite Countertops

- Black Appliances

- Walk-in Closet

- Built-Ins

- Storage Space

- Office Area

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Soft Water Plumbing

- 2 Car Tandem Garage

- Stackable Washer/Dryer

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Community Pool/Spa

- Community Clubhouse

- Community Park

- Community Basketball Court



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



(RLNE3914458)