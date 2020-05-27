All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 28515 N Pietro Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
28515 N Pietro Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

28515 N Pietro Drive

28515 Pietro Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28515 Pietro Dr, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Townhouse located within the West Creek Village of Valencia. The kitchen boasts granite counters, GE appliances including a full size refrigerator. Downstairs includes the family and dining room and a half bathroom with a nice front porch overlooking the greenbelt area. There is also a direct access two car garage. Upstairs includes three bedrooms, two full baths and a full size GE washer and dryer. Each bedroom has a nice walk in closet. The entire home is wired for high speed computer access. CAT5E and RG6 coaxial cable television outlets in the living room and all bedrooms. All within walking distance is the Recreation Center that offers a swimming pool, spa and kids wading pool, BBQ and lounge area. In addition the adjacent park includes, play area, covered picnic tables, BBQ's and a basketball court. Also enjoy the over 30 miles of paseos (beautifully landscaped pedestrian and bike trails) that go throughout the Valencia community. The schools are the highly acclaimed Saugus Union School District, including the newest school; West Creek Academy a premier music academy. The home is located within walking distance to Rio Norte Junior High School and minutes away from Valencia High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28515 N Pietro Drive have any available units?
28515 N Pietro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28515 N Pietro Drive have?
Some of 28515 N Pietro Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28515 N Pietro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28515 N Pietro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28515 N Pietro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28515 N Pietro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28515 N Pietro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28515 N Pietro Drive offers parking.
Does 28515 N Pietro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28515 N Pietro Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28515 N Pietro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28515 N Pietro Drive has a pool.
Does 28515 N Pietro Drive have accessible units?
No, 28515 N Pietro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28515 N Pietro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28515 N Pietro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28515 N Pietro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28515 N Pietro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd
Woodland, CA 91364
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way
Lancaster, CA 93536
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons