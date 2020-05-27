28515 N Pietro Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Townhouse located within the West Creek Village of Valencia. The kitchen boasts granite counters, GE appliances including a full size refrigerator. Downstairs includes the family and dining room and a half bathroom with a nice front porch overlooking the greenbelt area. There is also a direct access two car garage. Upstairs includes three bedrooms, two full baths and a full size GE washer and dryer. Each bedroom has a nice walk in closet. The entire home is wired for high speed computer access. CAT5E and RG6 coaxial cable television outlets in the living room and all bedrooms. All within walking distance is the Recreation Center that offers a swimming pool, spa and kids wading pool, BBQ and lounge area. In addition the adjacent park includes, play area, covered picnic tables, BBQ's and a basketball court. Also enjoy the over 30 miles of paseos (beautifully landscaped pedestrian and bike trails) that go throughout the Valencia community. The schools are the highly acclaimed Saugus Union School District, including the newest school; West Creek Academy a premier music academy. The home is located within walking distance to Rio Norte Junior High School and minutes away from Valencia High School.