28504 Herrera Street

Esperto Townhome for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Copper Hills and West Creek Drive in the Esperto/ West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,440 sq. ft. of living space.



- Small Pets Considered

- Ceiling Fan

- Central AC/Heat

- Recessed Lighting

- Laminate Flooring

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Fresh Paint

- Granite Countertops

- Walk-in Closet

- Built-in Desk

- Office Area

- Refrigerator Included - Not Warranted

- Stackable Washer/Dryer

- 2 Car Tandem Garage

- Community Pool/Spa

- Community Playground Area

- Community Park

- Community Clubhouse

- Community Basketball Courts



Available August 6th.



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



(RLNE4035496)