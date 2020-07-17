28504 Herrera Street

Amenities
Esperto Townhome for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Copper Hills and West Creek Drive in the Esperto/ West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,440 sq. ft. of living space.
- Small Pets Considered
- Ceiling Fan
- Central AC/Heat
- Recessed Lighting
- Laminate Flooring
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Fresh Paint
- Granite Countertops
- Walk-in Closet
- Built-in Desk
- Office Area
- Refrigerator Included - Not Warranted
- Stackable Washer/Dryer
- 2 Car Tandem Garage
- Community Pool/Spa
- Community Playground Area
- Community Park
- Community Clubhouse
- Community Basketball Courts
Available August 6th.
Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500
(RLNE4035496)