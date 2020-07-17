All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 28504 Herrera Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
28504 Herrera Street
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

28504 Herrera Street

28504 Herrera St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28504 Herrera St, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Esperto Townhome for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Copper Hills and West Creek Drive in the Esperto/ West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,440 sq. ft. of living space.

- Small Pets Considered
- Ceiling Fan
- Central AC/Heat
- Recessed Lighting
- Laminate Flooring
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Fresh Paint
- Granite Countertops
- Walk-in Closet
- Built-in Desk
- Office Area
- Refrigerator Included - Not Warranted
- Stackable Washer/Dryer
- 2 Car Tandem Garage
- Community Pool/Spa
- Community Playground Area
- Community Park
- Community Clubhouse
- Community Basketball Courts

Available August 6th.

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

(RLNE4035496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28504 Herrera Street have any available units?
28504 Herrera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28504 Herrera Street have?
Some of 28504 Herrera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28504 Herrera Street currently offering any rent specials?
28504 Herrera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28504 Herrera Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 28504 Herrera Street is pet friendly.
Does 28504 Herrera Street offer parking?
Yes, 28504 Herrera Street offers parking.
Does 28504 Herrera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28504 Herrera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28504 Herrera Street have a pool?
Yes, 28504 Herrera Street has a pool.
Does 28504 Herrera Street have accessible units?
No, 28504 Herrera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28504 Herrera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28504 Herrera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28504 Herrera Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28504 Herrera Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina
Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons