28256 N Via Sonata Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

West Creek 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental located just off of Copper Hill and Camino Del Arte Drive in the West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,742 sq. ft. living space.



- Small Pets Considered

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Neutral Carpet

- Ceramic Tile Flooring

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Remodeled Kitchen

- Kitchen Island

- Recessed Lighting

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Walk-in Closet

- Upstairs Laundry

- 2 Car Attached Garage

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Community Pool/Spa

- Community Park

- Community Playground Area

- Community Basketball Court



Available July 10th.



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



(RLNE4940049)