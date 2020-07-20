28256 N Via Sonata Drive

Amenities
West Creek 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental located just off of Copper Hill and Camino Del Arte Drive in the West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,742 sq. ft. living space.
- Small Pets Considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Neutral Carpet
- Ceramic Tile Flooring
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Kitchen Island
- Recessed Lighting
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Walk-in Closet
- Upstairs Laundry
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Community Pool/Spa
- Community Park
- Community Playground Area
- Community Basketball Court
Available July 10th.
Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500
(RLNE4940049)