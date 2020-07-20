All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

28256 N Via Sonata Drive

28256 N. via Sonata Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28256 N. via Sonata Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
West Creek 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental located just off of Copper Hill and Camino Del Arte Drive in the West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,742 sq. ft. living space.

- Small Pets Considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Neutral Carpet
- Ceramic Tile Flooring
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Kitchen Island
- Recessed Lighting
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Walk-in Closet
- Upstairs Laundry
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Community Pool/Spa
- Community Park
- Community Playground Area
- Community Basketball Court

Available July 10th.

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

(RLNE4940049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28256 N Via Sonata Drive have any available units?
28256 N Via Sonata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28256 N Via Sonata Drive have?
Some of 28256 N Via Sonata Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28256 N Via Sonata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28256 N Via Sonata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28256 N Via Sonata Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28256 N Via Sonata Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28256 N Via Sonata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28256 N Via Sonata Drive offers parking.
Does 28256 N Via Sonata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28256 N Via Sonata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28256 N Via Sonata Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28256 N Via Sonata Drive has a pool.
Does 28256 N Via Sonata Drive have accessible units?
No, 28256 N Via Sonata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28256 N Via Sonata Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28256 N Via Sonata Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28256 N Via Sonata Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28256 N Via Sonata Drive has units with air conditioning.
