1541 AVE N STANLEY
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

1541 AVE N STANLEY

1541 West Avenue N · No Longer Available
Location

1541 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 AVE N STANLEY have any available units?
1541 AVE N STANLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
Is 1541 AVE N STANLEY currently offering any rent specials?
1541 AVE N STANLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 AVE N STANLEY pet-friendly?
No, 1541 AVE N STANLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1541 AVE N STANLEY offer parking?
Yes, 1541 AVE N STANLEY offers parking.
Does 1541 AVE N STANLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 AVE N STANLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 AVE N STANLEY have a pool?
No, 1541 AVE N STANLEY does not have a pool.
Does 1541 AVE N STANLEY have accessible units?
No, 1541 AVE N STANLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 AVE N STANLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 AVE N STANLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 AVE N STANLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 AVE N STANLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
