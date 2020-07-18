1104 Ave S Longwood

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Be the first to occupy this newly renovated, 2nd floor, private entranced, 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2400 sq ft unit (Unit 1104). It sits on a spacious, corner lot in the heart of Longwood Highlands. From the balcony off the living room, enjoy a stunning tree top view going west and Hollywood, to the north. Fresh and clean, the home has been completely remodeled without sacrificing original character. Features include: new HVAC, brand new stainless appliances, counters and cabinets in the kitchen, all new plumbing fixtures and tile in the bathrooms, hardwood floors, a designated laundry room and a quaint balcony to enjoy year round. There is a formal living room, formal dining room, breakfast room and/or office, large bedrooms, ample closets and immaculate, fully renovated bathrooms. There is no shortage of space and storage possibilities. This is a pet friendly unit. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to be the first residents of this meticulously remodeled home.