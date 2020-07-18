All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

1104 Ave S Longwood

1104 West Avenue S · (213) 712-1105
Location

1104 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to occupy this newly renovated, 2nd floor, private entranced, 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2400 sq ft unit (Unit 1104). It sits on a spacious, corner lot in the heart of Longwood Highlands. From the balcony off the living room, enjoy a stunning tree top view going west and Hollywood, to the north. Fresh and clean, the home has been completely remodeled without sacrificing original character. Features include: new HVAC, brand new stainless appliances, counters and cabinets in the kitchen, all new plumbing fixtures and tile in the bathrooms, hardwood floors, a designated laundry room and a quaint balcony to enjoy year round. There is a formal living room, formal dining room, breakfast room and/or office, large bedrooms, ample closets and immaculate, fully renovated bathrooms. There is no shortage of space and storage possibilities. This is a pet friendly unit. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to be the first residents of this meticulously remodeled home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Ave S Longwood have any available units?
1104 Ave S Longwood has a unit available for $7,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1104 Ave S Longwood have?
Some of 1104 Ave S Longwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Ave S Longwood currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Ave S Longwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Ave S Longwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Ave S Longwood is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Ave S Longwood offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Ave S Longwood offers parking.
Does 1104 Ave S Longwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Ave S Longwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Ave S Longwood have a pool?
No, 1104 Ave S Longwood does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Ave S Longwood have accessible units?
No, 1104 Ave S Longwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Ave S Longwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Ave S Longwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Ave S Longwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1104 Ave S Longwood has units with air conditioning.
