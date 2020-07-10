All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1060 AVE S GLENDON

1060 West Avenue S · (310) 975-9916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1060 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4142 · Avail. now

$5,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
The Glendon is a collection of Mediterranean Courtyard style apartments that offers a serene environment with breezy corridors and tranquil water features. Located in the trendy Westside of Los Angeles, this private community is recognized as one of the most suitable and attractive spots to be situated when you visit L.A. It's unbeatable location allows easy access to a variety of cafs, shops and restaurants and Trader Joes is conveniently attached to the complex. Amenities include a pool, spa, fully equipped gym, controlled access and subterranean parking. All utilities included; electricity, gas, water/sewer & trash. You'll also enjoy your own high speed private Wi-Fi Network, Roku TV Streaming, Cable Options including Netflix, Amazon Prime video etc. All housewares and kitchenware, bedding, linens and towels are also included. If you are looking for a Fully-Furnished apartment, we have a variety of options to choose from in the top locations throughout Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 AVE S GLENDON have any available units?
1060 AVE S GLENDON has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1060 AVE S GLENDON have?
Some of 1060 AVE S GLENDON's amenities include all utils included, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 AVE S GLENDON currently offering any rent specials?
1060 AVE S GLENDON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 AVE S GLENDON pet-friendly?
No, 1060 AVE S GLENDON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1060 AVE S GLENDON offer parking?
Yes, 1060 AVE S GLENDON offers parking.
Does 1060 AVE S GLENDON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 AVE S GLENDON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 AVE S GLENDON have a pool?
Yes, 1060 AVE S GLENDON has a pool.
Does 1060 AVE S GLENDON have accessible units?
No, 1060 AVE S GLENDON does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 AVE S GLENDON have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 AVE S GLENDON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 AVE S GLENDON have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 AVE S GLENDON does not have units with air conditioning.
