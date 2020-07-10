1060 AVE S GLENDON

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool hot tub internet access

The Glendon is a collection of Mediterranean Courtyard style apartments that offers a serene environment with breezy corridors and tranquil water features. Located in the trendy Westside of Los Angeles, this private community is recognized as one of the most suitable and attractive spots to be situated when you visit L.A. It's unbeatable location allows easy access to a variety of cafs, shops and restaurants and Trader Joes is conveniently attached to the complex. Amenities include a pool, spa, fully equipped gym, controlled access and subterranean parking. All utilities included; electricity, gas, water/sewer & trash. You'll also enjoy your own high speed private Wi-Fi Network, Roku TV Streaming, Cable Options including Netflix, Amazon Prime video etc. All housewares and kitchenware, bedding, linens and towels are also included. If you are looking for a Fully-Furnished apartment, we have a variety of options to choose from in the top locations throughout Los Angeles.