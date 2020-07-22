Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
1054 AVE S STANLEY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1054 AVE S STANLEY
1054 West Avenue S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1054 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93551
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have any available units?
1054 AVE S STANLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles County, CA
.
Is 1054 AVE S STANLEY currently offering any rent specials?
1054 AVE S STANLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 AVE S STANLEY pet-friendly?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County
.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY offer parking?
Yes, 1054 AVE S STANLEY offers parking.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have a pool?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not have a pool.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have accessible units?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
