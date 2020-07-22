All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 1054 AVE S STANLEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
1054 AVE S STANLEY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

1054 AVE S STANLEY

1054 West Avenue S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1054 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have any available units?
1054 AVE S STANLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
Is 1054 AVE S STANLEY currently offering any rent specials?
1054 AVE S STANLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 AVE S STANLEY pet-friendly?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY offer parking?
Yes, 1054 AVE S STANLEY offers parking.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have a pool?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not have a pool.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have accessible units?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 AVE S STANLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1054 AVE S STANLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W
Palmdale, CA 93551
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road
El Monte, CA 91731

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons