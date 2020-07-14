Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home. Nestled in a park-like setting, El Prado is a pet-friendly community of redesigned one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, generous living areas, private patios or balconies, a swimming pool with sundeck and bike storage. El Prado is Bay Area living at its best in an ideal location near parks and open spaces, downtown Los Altos, Highway 280 and Foothill College.