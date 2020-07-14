All apartments in Los Altos
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:08 PM

El Prado

Open Now until 5pm
666 South El Monte Avenue · (650) 338-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94022
North Los Altos

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$2,935

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$3,065

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from El Prado.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home. Nestled in a park-like setting, El Prado is a pet-friendly community of redesigned one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, generous living areas, private patios or balconies, a swimming pool with sundeck and bike storage. El Prado is Bay Area living at its best in an ideal location near parks and open spaces, downtown Los Altos, Highway 280 and Foothill College.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $39 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $55
restrictions: Small breeds only, no aggressive breeds, under 40 lbs full grown
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $55
restrictions: Small breeds, no aggressive, under 40 lbs full grown
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: On-site storage unit: free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does El Prado have any available units?
El Prado has 3 units available starting at $2,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does El Prado have?
Some of El Prado's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Prado currently offering any rent specials?
El Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is El Prado pet-friendly?
Yes, El Prado is pet friendly.
Does El Prado offer parking?
Yes, El Prado offers parking.
Does El Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, El Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does El Prado have a pool?
Yes, El Prado has a pool.
Does El Prado have accessible units?
No, El Prado does not have accessible units.
Does El Prado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, El Prado has units with dishwashers.
Does El Prado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, El Prado has units with air conditioning.
