4401 Green Avenue #C

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

AMAZING UNIT!! - Clean light and bright Town Home in the Los Alamitos School District. Tenancy includes access to the private community pool. Come take a look, it's been remodeled with new upgraded Carpet, New paint, New stainless steel appliances and New blinds. Kitchen and baths have been remodeled in the past two years with modern touches. The bedrooms have large closets and plenty of room for storage. It has a 1 car Garage and onsite parking. Owner pays, trash, water, sewer, gardener, pool, common area electric. Easy access to the 605/5/91/22/405 freeways. Short distance to local parks and The Shops at Rossmoor. Available for immediate move-in. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET.



(RLNE5438762)