Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

4401 Green Avenue #C

4401 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AMAZING UNIT!! - Clean light and bright Town Home in the Los Alamitos School District. Tenancy includes access to the private community pool. Come take a look, it's been remodeled with new upgraded Carpet, New paint, New stainless steel appliances and New blinds. Kitchen and baths have been remodeled in the past two years with modern touches. The bedrooms have large closets and plenty of room for storage. It has a 1 car Garage and onsite parking. Owner pays, trash, water, sewer, gardener, pool, common area electric. Easy access to the 605/5/91/22/405 freeways. Short distance to local parks and The Shops at Rossmoor. Available for immediate move-in. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET.

(RLNE5438762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

