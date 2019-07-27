All apartments in Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos, CA
4251 Farquhar Avenue
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:59 AM

4251 Farquhar Avenue

4251 Farquhar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4251 Farquhar Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Apartment Row

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Los Alamitos Home features: *Approximately 1,080 sq. ft. of Living Space
*Newly Installed Central Heating and Air
*Dark Laminate Wood Flooring throughout
*Custom Paint Freshly Painted
*Remodeled Kitchen w/Soft Closing Drawers
*Dishwasher and Stainless Steel Gas Stove *Indoor Laundry Room off kitchen
*Newly Remodeled Full Bathroom
*Lots of Storage Space and Closets
*Private Cemented Backyard
*New Blinds/Verticals throughout
*2 Car Attached Garage with Remote
*Close to Rossmoor Shops & Restaurants
*Los Alamitos School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Farquhar Avenue have any available units?
4251 Farquhar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 4251 Farquhar Avenue have?
Some of 4251 Farquhar Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 Farquhar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Farquhar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Farquhar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Farquhar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 4251 Farquhar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4251 Farquhar Avenue offers parking.
Does 4251 Farquhar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Farquhar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Farquhar Avenue have a pool?
No, 4251 Farquhar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4251 Farquhar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4251 Farquhar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Farquhar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 Farquhar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 Farquhar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 Farquhar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
