4251 Farquhar Avenue

Amenities
This 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Los Alamitos Home features: *Approximately 1,080 sq. ft. of Living Space
*Newly Installed Central Heating and Air
*Dark Laminate Wood Flooring throughout
*Custom Paint Freshly Painted
*Remodeled Kitchen w/Soft Closing Drawers
*Dishwasher and Stainless Steel Gas Stove *Indoor Laundry Room off kitchen
*Newly Remodeled Full Bathroom
*Lots of Storage Space and Closets
*Private Cemented Backyard
*New Blinds/Verticals throughout
*2 Car Attached Garage with Remote
*Close to Rossmoor Shops & Restaurants
*Los Alamitos School District