4251 Farquhar Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Los Alamitos Home features: *Approximately 1,080 sq. ft. of Living Space

*Newly Installed Central Heating and Air

*Dark Laminate Wood Flooring throughout

*Custom Paint Freshly Painted

*Remodeled Kitchen w/Soft Closing Drawers

*Dishwasher and Stainless Steel Gas Stove *Indoor Laundry Room off kitchen

*Newly Remodeled Full Bathroom

*Lots of Storage Space and Closets

*Private Cemented Backyard

*New Blinds/Verticals throughout

*2 Car Attached Garage with Remote

*Close to Rossmoor Shops & Restaurants

*Los Alamitos School District