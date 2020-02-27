All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 3891 Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
3891 Green Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

3891 Green Street

3891 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3891 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Apartment Row

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is not your typical one-bedroom rental unit. This is a stand-alone 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, Fenced in yard, inside laundry, and 2-Car Garage. Available Feb 15 or sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3891 Green Street have any available units?
3891 Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
Is 3891 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
3891 Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3891 Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 3891 Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 3891 Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 3891 Green Street offers parking.
Does 3891 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3891 Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3891 Green Street have a pool?
No, 3891 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 3891 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 3891 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3891 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3891 Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3891 Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3891 Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine