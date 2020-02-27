3891 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Apartment Row
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is not your typical one-bedroom rental unit. This is a stand-alone 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, Fenced in yard, inside laundry, and 2-Car Garage. Available Feb 15 or sooner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3891 Green Street have any available units?
3891 Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
Is 3891 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
3891 Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.