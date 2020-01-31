All apartments in Los Alamitos
3811 Green Avenue
3811 Green Avenue

3811 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Small Detached 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home/Condo with enclosed yard; 2-Car garage; additional Parking area and so much more. This home also features a galley kitchen, inside laundry and recently renovated bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Green Avenue have any available units?
3811 Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
Is 3811 Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Green Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Green Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3811 Green Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 3811 Green Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Green Avenue offers parking.
Does 3811 Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Green Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Green Avenue have a pool?
No, 3811 Green Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Green Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3811 Green Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Green Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 Green Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3811 Green Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
