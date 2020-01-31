3811 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Apartment Row
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Small Detached 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home/Condo with enclosed yard; 2-Car garage; additional Parking area and so much more. This home also features a galley kitchen, inside laundry and recently renovated bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3811 Green Avenue have any available units?
3811 Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
Is 3811 Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Green Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.