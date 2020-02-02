2903 Claremore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION , LOCATION, LOCATION Rare found townhouse located in the Bungalow community that is on the market for lease. Walking distance to El Dorado Regional Park, minutes to freeway 605, schools and shopping. The well maintained unit includes 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 balconies and two car garage attached. Brand new painting throughout the whole unit and garage. The new wood floor installed throughout. Granite counter top was also installed recently. Washer , dryer and refrigerator, HOA included in the lease. This unit won't last...MUST SEE, MUST SEE AND MUST SEE. Showing call listing agent for appointment.