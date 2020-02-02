All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

2903 Claremore Lane

2903 Claremore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Claremore Lane, Los Alamitos, CA 90815
The Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION , LOCATION, LOCATION Rare found townhouse located in the Bungalow community that is on the market for lease. Walking distance to El Dorado Regional Park, minutes to freeway 605, schools and shopping. The well maintained unit includes 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 balconies and two car garage attached. Brand new painting throughout the whole unit and garage. The new wood floor installed throughout. Granite counter top was also installed recently. Washer , dryer and refrigerator, HOA included in the lease. This unit won't last...MUST SEE, MUST SEE AND MUST SEE. Showing call listing agent for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Claremore Lane have any available units?
2903 Claremore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 2903 Claremore Lane have?
Some of 2903 Claremore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Claremore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Claremore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Claremore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Claremore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 2903 Claremore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Claremore Lane offers parking.
Does 2903 Claremore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Claremore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Claremore Lane have a pool?
No, 2903 Claremore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Claremore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2903 Claremore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Claremore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 Claremore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2903 Claremore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2903 Claremore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

