Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning range

Deluxe 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath townhouse style, Master bedroom with walk-in closet, and the other two bedrooms upstairs have double sliding door closet. Wired for cable in each room. Central air and heat. Gas range, and overhead hood. Dishwasher. Laundry facility on site. Corner building, easy parking. One car detached garage plus one carport on-site. Prominent Los Alamitos High. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, parks, restaurant and convenient access to FWY 605 and FWY 405. No Pet.