Amenities

on-site laundry garage courtyard refrigerator

The home of your dreams is waiting for you at The Louis, minutes to the Promenade in Long Beach. The Louis is the perfect balance between luxury and affordability. The community provides great access to Long Beach’s downtown, Shoreline Village, Aquarium, Convention Center, and much more! On-site app-operated laundry, gated building with a serene courtyard. Come by and call The Louis your home today!