All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach

424 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

424 East 16th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Centrally located in Long Beach, within a short distance of the Blue Metro Line, Easy access to Long Beach Blvd. and many dining locations. Other property amenities include Resident Manager and gated entry.

This property is prewired for DirecTV service and uses a centralized dish for service to all units - DirecTV service is available without installing your own dish. Just call their MDU sales line to sign up and get the same great deals they offer all new customers. No dish installation necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach have any available units?
Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach have?
Some of Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach currently offering any rent specials?
Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach pet-friendly?
No, Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach offer parking?
No, Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach does not offer parking.
Does Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach have a pool?
No, Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach does not have a pool.
Does Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach have accessible units?
No, Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach does not have accessible units.
Does Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, Spanish Style Property Centrally Located in Long Beach does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine