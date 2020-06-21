Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking

The Sovereign Building Downtown Long Beach - Located in an historical building in Downtown Long Beach this condo is close to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and metro transportation. Located on the 10th floor with nearly 500 square feet of living space this studio apartment is a real gem. It comes with hardwood floors in the living room, dressing room and hallway. There is a large kitchen with gas range and refrigerator plus adjacent breakfast nook. This unit comes with a private balcony with southern views to the ocean and northern views of the Long Beach Civic Center. Building amenities include a penthouse solarium with piano, library, sitting areas and full unobstructed ocean views. This secured community boasts 24 hour site manager, elevators and laundry facilities. Paid parking is available through adjoining communities. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 360 W. Ocean Blvd., #1006, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



