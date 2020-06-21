All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like Sovereign.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
Sovereign
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

Sovereign

360 W Ocean Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

360 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
The Sovereign Building Downtown Long Beach - Located in an historical building in Downtown Long Beach this condo is close to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and metro transportation. Located on the 10th floor with nearly 500 square feet of living space this studio apartment is a real gem. It comes with hardwood floors in the living room, dressing room and hallway. There is a large kitchen with gas range and refrigerator plus adjacent breakfast nook. This unit comes with a private balcony with southern views to the ocean and northern views of the Long Beach Civic Center. Building amenities include a penthouse solarium with piano, library, sitting areas and full unobstructed ocean views. This secured community boasts 24 hour site manager, elevators and laundry facilities. Paid parking is available through adjoining communities. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 360 W. Ocean Blvd., #1006, Long Beach, CA 90802.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5852025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sovereign have any available units?
Sovereign doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Sovereign have?
Some of Sovereign's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sovereign currently offering any rent specials?
Sovereign isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sovereign pet-friendly?
Yes, Sovereign is pet friendly.
Does Sovereign offer parking?
Yes, Sovereign does offer parking.
Does Sovereign have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sovereign does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sovereign have a pool?
No, Sovereign does not have a pool.
Does Sovereign have accessible units?
No, Sovereign does not have accessible units.
Does Sovereign have units with dishwashers?
No, Sovereign does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine