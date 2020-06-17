All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
Landing at Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

Landing at Long Beach

1613 Ximeno Avenue · (831) 710-3131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Traffic Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2385 · Avail. now

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Upgraded Long Beach Apartments!! - Property Id: 272250

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment homes located near Circle Area in Long Beach.

These units boast quartz countertops in kitchen and baths, new stainless steel appliances, new plank flooring, fresh paint, central AC and ceiling fan, washer/dryer in unit, all units come with a balcony/patio, vaulted ceilings on 2nd level units.

One parking carport included and free parking in parking lot.

ALL IN A PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY

On-site 24/7 maintenance, security patrol, laundry facilities also on the property, BBQ areas, renovated pool and spa, tennis court, and more renovations to come!

*2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments larger in square footage (878-898 sq.ft.) available at an additional cost!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272250
Property Id 272250

(RLNE5746358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landing at Long Beach have any available units?
Landing at Long Beach has a unit available for $2,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Landing at Long Beach have?
Some of Landing at Long Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landing at Long Beach currently offering any rent specials?
Landing at Long Beach isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landing at Long Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, Landing at Long Beach is pet friendly.
Does Landing at Long Beach offer parking?
Yes, Landing at Long Beach does offer parking.
Does Landing at Long Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landing at Long Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landing at Long Beach have a pool?
Yes, Landing at Long Beach has a pool.
Does Landing at Long Beach have accessible units?
No, Landing at Long Beach does not have accessible units.
Does Landing at Long Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landing at Long Beach has units with dishwashers.
