Landing at Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Upgraded Long Beach Apartments!! - Property Id: 272250



Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment homes located near Circle Area in Long Beach.



These units boast quartz countertops in kitchen and baths, new stainless steel appliances, new plank flooring, fresh paint, central AC and ceiling fan, washer/dryer in unit, all units come with a balcony/patio, vaulted ceilings on 2nd level units.



One parking carport included and free parking in parking lot.



ALL IN A PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY



On-site 24/7 maintenance, security patrol, laundry facilities also on the property, BBQ areas, renovated pool and spa, tennis court, and more renovations to come!



*2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments larger in square footage (878-898 sq.ft.) available at an additional cost!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272250

Property Id 272250



(RLNE5746358)