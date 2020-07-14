All apartments in Long Beach
IMT Gallery 421.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

IMT Gallery 421

421 W Broadway · (562) 206-2996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 013107 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 014141 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 014112 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 015159 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 013158 · Avail. now

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 014169 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Gallery 421.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
game room
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
online portal
yoga
elevator
parking
gym
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
dog grooming area
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Gallery 421 is located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach where a rich array of entertainment and restaurants options are just outside your door. Situated only three blocks from the Metro Blue Line Station, and less than a mile from the I-710 freeway, residents have easy access to the best of everything both Los Angeles and Orange County counties have to offer.

Make yourself at home in one of our one- and two-bedroom apartment homes or two-bedroom townhomes at IMT Gallery 421. Come home to amenities like a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, spacious walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryers. Enjoy community amenities with luxury in mind like a resort-style pool with private cabanas, outdoor seating areas, a theater with stadium seating and a yoga and Pilates studio. IMT Gallery 421 also features convenient retail stores for residents to enjoy such as Starbucks, Dickey's Barbecue, Jimmy John's and more. With a prime coastal location and an abundance of amenities to choose from, you'll love coming home to IMT Gallery 421.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months only
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does IMT Gallery 421 have any available units?
IMT Gallery 421 has 9 units available starting at $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT Gallery 421 have?
Some of IMT Gallery 421's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Gallery 421 currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Gallery 421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Gallery 421 pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Gallery 421 is pet friendly.
Does IMT Gallery 421 offer parking?
Yes, IMT Gallery 421 offers parking.
Does IMT Gallery 421 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Gallery 421 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Gallery 421 have a pool?
Yes, IMT Gallery 421 has a pool.
Does IMT Gallery 421 have accessible units?
No, IMT Gallery 421 does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Gallery 421 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Gallery 421 has units with dishwashers.

