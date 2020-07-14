Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard game room pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage media room online portal yoga elevator parking gym business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room dog grooming area guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Gallery 421 is located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach where a rich array of entertainment and restaurants options are just outside your door. Situated only three blocks from the Metro Blue Line Station, and less than a mile from the I-710 freeway, residents have easy access to the best of everything both Los Angeles and Orange County counties have to offer.



Make yourself at home in one of our one- and two-bedroom apartment homes or two-bedroom townhomes at IMT Gallery 421. Come home to amenities like a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, spacious walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryers. Enjoy community amenities with luxury in mind like a resort-style pool with private cabanas, outdoor seating areas, a theater with stadium seating and a yoga and Pilates studio. IMT Gallery 421 also features convenient retail stores for residents to enjoy such as Starbucks, Dickey's Barbecue, Jimmy John's and more. With a prime coastal location and an abundance of amenities to choose from, you'll love coming home to IMT Gallery 421.