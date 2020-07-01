All apartments in Long Beach
Bixby Gardens
Bixby Gardens

1215 East San Antonio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 East San Antonio Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy an active, luxurious lifestyle at Bixby Gardens Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community located in Long Beach. Bixby Gardens is conveniently located near major freeways and shopping centers. This is one of the newest building in the area. Built in 2002, the units offer Central A/C and Heating, newer kitchens, large bathrooms, and walk in closets. Bathrooms are located in each of the bedrooms giving you have two master bedrooms. The building offers tenants a large laundry room, a gym, jacuzzi, courtyard with seating, and storage units in the parking lot. Tenants receive 2 assigned parking spaces per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bixby Gardens have any available units?
Bixby Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Bixby Gardens have?
Some of Bixby Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bixby Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Bixby Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bixby Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Bixby Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does Bixby Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Bixby Gardens offers parking.
Does Bixby Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bixby Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bixby Gardens have a pool?
No, Bixby Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Bixby Gardens have accessible units?
No, Bixby Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Bixby Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Bixby Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.

