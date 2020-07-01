Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking

Enjoy an active, luxurious lifestyle at Bixby Gardens Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community located in Long Beach. Bixby Gardens is conveniently located near major freeways and shopping centers. This is one of the newest building in the area. Built in 2002, the units offer Central A/C and Heating, newer kitchens, large bathrooms, and walk in closets. Bathrooms are located in each of the bedrooms giving you have two master bedrooms. The building offers tenants a large laundry room, a gym, jacuzzi, courtyard with seating, and storage units in the parking lot. Tenants receive 2 assigned parking spaces per unit.