Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:33 PM

955 East 3rd Street

955 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

955 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Corner unit on 3rd floor in secured building with wrap around balcony accessible from living room and master bedroom, All new wood-look vinyl plank flooring in living area and bedrooms. The sunny kitchen offers gas stove, range hood, dishwasher and plenty of storage. Hook-ups for in unit stackable washer /dryer. Gas fireplace in the living room and central heating and air-conditioning will keep you comfortable at home all year round.

1-car parking and storage cabinet in gated garage. Building offers a community pool and recreation room.

Water, trash and HOA dues are included. Gas, electricity, and phone/cable/internet are the responsibility of the tenant. The unit is wired for Directv.
Coin laundry on-site. No pets, No smoking.

TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.

MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 650+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.

Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker DRE## 01281364
Liza Jimenez, Realtor DRE# 01928778om.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 East 3rd Street have any available units?
955 East 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 East 3rd Street have?
Some of 955 East 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
955 East 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 East 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 955 East 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 955 East 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 955 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 East 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 East 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 955 East 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 955 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 955 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 955 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 East 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.

