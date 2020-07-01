955 East 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Corner unit on 3rd floor in secured building with wrap around balcony accessible from living room and master bedroom, All new wood-look vinyl plank flooring in living area and bedrooms. The sunny kitchen offers gas stove, range hood, dishwasher and plenty of storage. Hook-ups for in unit stackable washer /dryer. Gas fireplace in the living room and central heating and air-conditioning will keep you comfortable at home all year round.



1-car parking and storage cabinet in gated garage. Building offers a community pool and recreation room.



Water, trash and HOA dues are included. Gas, electricity, and phone/cable/internet are the responsibility of the tenant. The unit is wired for Directv.

Coin laundry on-site. No pets, No smoking.



TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.



TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.



MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 650+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/1/20

