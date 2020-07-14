945 Locust Avenue - 3

Amenities

media room accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible media room

Property Address: 945 Locust Ave Long Beach, CA 90813 #3



For Questions or Showing Times text Tara at show contact info or email tara @ propertyproslb.com



This unit is becoming available next month! Concrete floors! Photos are similar to unit! .



2BED/1BATH, Centrally located... This building is located just blocks away from North Pine/Downtown area. You are quick 5-minute commute to the beach! Close to downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Schools nearby are, St. Anthony's, Oropeza Elementary, George Washington Middle School, Renaissance and Poly High School.



Rent - $1695



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.