Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

945 Locust Avenue - 3

945 Locust Avenue · (562) 287-4001
Location

945 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

media room
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Property Address: 945 Locust Ave Long Beach, CA 90813 #3

For Questions or Showing Times text Tara at show contact info or email tara @ propertyproslb.com

This unit is becoming available next month! Concrete floors! Photos are similar to unit! .

2BED/1BATH, Centrally located... This building is located just blocks away from North Pine/Downtown area. You are quick 5-minute commute to the beach! Close to downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Schools nearby are, St. Anthony's, Oropeza Elementary, George Washington Middle School, Renaissance and Poly High School.

Rent - $1695

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Locust Avenue - 3 have any available units?
945 Locust Avenue - 3 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 945 Locust Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
945 Locust Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Locust Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 945 Locust Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 945 Locust Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 945 Locust Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 945 Locust Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Locust Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Locust Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 945 Locust Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 945 Locust Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
Yes, 945 Locust Avenue - 3 has accessible units.
Does 945 Locust Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Locust Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Locust Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 Locust Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
