941 Elm Avenue

941 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

941 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This 2 story townhouse style condo features, 2 master suites, 3 baths, a spacious floor plan which includes a cozy living room, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, washer and dryer hook ups, new carpet, freshly painted interior walls, and plenty of closet space. Complex has gated subterranean parking and includes 2 Parking spaces. Complex is small (18 units), has a peaceful courtyard setting, and is near Downtown Long Beach, Pine Street, The Pike, St. Mary's Hospital, Shoreline Village, Beaches, and Freeways. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

