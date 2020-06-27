941 Elm Avenue

Amenities

This 2 story townhouse style condo features, 2 master suites, 3 baths, a spacious floor plan which includes a cozy living room, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, washer and dryer hook ups, new carpet, freshly painted interior walls, and plenty of closet space. Complex has gated subterranean parking and includes 2 Parking spaces. Complex is small (18 units), has a peaceful courtyard setting, and is near Downtown Long Beach, Pine Street, The Pike, St. Mary's Hospital, Shoreline Village, Beaches, and Freeways. Move in ready!