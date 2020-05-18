All apartments in Long Beach
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

939 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1595 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Pre Lease this Beautiful 1 bedroom coming soon - Property Id: 212128

(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)

Located in historic Wilmore District of Long Beach, and close to all Long Beach has to offer without the hustle and bustle of the downtown area. Just blocks from Historic Pine Ave, The Outlets at the Pike, Retro Row and Alamitos Beach. This is the perfect balance of luxury and affordability. 939 Pacific Ave is the ideal location just off the 710 and 405 Freeways, Blue Line Stations and minutes from the Long Beach Airport. Long Commutes and Traffic will be a thing of the past! *note: photos may not be of exact unit number

Contact us for security deposit details.

Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212128
Property Id 212128

(RLNE5842089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Pacific Ave have any available units?
939 Pacific Ave has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 939 Pacific Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
939 Pacific Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 939 Pacific Ave offer parking?
No, 939 Pacific Ave does not offer parking.
Does 939 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 939 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 939 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 939 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
