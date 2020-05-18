Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/20 Pre Lease this Beautiful 1 bedroom coming soon - Property Id: 212128



(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)



Located in historic Wilmore District of Long Beach, and close to all Long Beach has to offer without the hustle and bustle of the downtown area. Just blocks from Historic Pine Ave, The Outlets at the Pike, Retro Row and Alamitos Beach. This is the perfect balance of luxury and affordability. 939 Pacific Ave is the ideal location just off the 710 and 405 Freeways, Blue Line Stations and minutes from the Long Beach Airport. Long Commutes and Traffic will be a thing of the past! *note: photos may not be of exact unit number



Contact us for security deposit details.



Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212128

(RLNE5842089)