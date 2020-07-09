All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

929 E. Marshall Pl.

929 Marshall Place · No Longer Available
Location

929 Marshall Place, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Bixby Knolls Luxury Home Built in 1935! - This beautifully crafted home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime, Bixby Knolls neighborhood close to boutique shops, cafes and parks. The exterior features fully landscaped and irrigated front and rear yards, a large patio area and a 2 car garage with remote opener.

The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, with french doors overlooking the lushly landscaped rear yard, a crackling fireplace, sconce lighting, crown molding and rich hardwood flooring that create a warm and inviting feel. The living room opens to the formal entry that connect to several areas of the home including a ground floor guest bedroom, a huge sun porch, a guest bathroom, and the large formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a built-oven, cook top, refrigerator & dishwasher, and boasts natural stone counters and back splash with and bright white cabinets and recessed lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen is a 2nd guest bedroom/office that includes and en-suite bathroom and air conditioning.

The 2nd floor features 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 of the bedrooms share a hallway bathroom and the master bedroom includes and en-suite bathroom and dual closets, one of which is a large room sized walk-in.

There is a detached laundry room off the rear yard that includes a large folding table, sink, iron board and washer & dryer hookups. The large, private rear yard has a patio area, direct access to the sun room and a side gate that leads to the garage.

***SHOWINGS AVAILABLE NOW***

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 E. Marshall Pl. have any available units?
929 E. Marshall Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 E. Marshall Pl. have?
Some of 929 E. Marshall Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 E. Marshall Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
929 E. Marshall Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 E. Marshall Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 929 E. Marshall Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 929 E. Marshall Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 929 E. Marshall Pl. offers parking.
Does 929 E. Marshall Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 E. Marshall Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 E. Marshall Pl. have a pool?
No, 929 E. Marshall Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 929 E. Marshall Pl. have accessible units?
No, 929 E. Marshall Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 929 E. Marshall Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 E. Marshall Pl. has units with dishwashers.

