929 E. Marshall Pl.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Bixby Knolls Luxury Home Built in 1935! - This beautifully crafted home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime, Bixby Knolls neighborhood close to boutique shops, cafes and parks. The exterior features fully landscaped and irrigated front and rear yards, a large patio area and a 2 car garage with remote opener.



The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, with french doors overlooking the lushly landscaped rear yard, a crackling fireplace, sconce lighting, crown molding and rich hardwood flooring that create a warm and inviting feel. The living room opens to the formal entry that connect to several areas of the home including a ground floor guest bedroom, a huge sun porch, a guest bathroom, and the large formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a built-oven, cook top, refrigerator & dishwasher, and boasts natural stone counters and back splash with and bright white cabinets and recessed lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen is a 2nd guest bedroom/office that includes and en-suite bathroom and air conditioning.



The 2nd floor features 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 of the bedrooms share a hallway bathroom and the master bedroom includes and en-suite bathroom and dual closets, one of which is a large room sized walk-in.



There is a detached laundry room off the rear yard that includes a large folding table, sink, iron board and washer & dryer hookups. The large, private rear yard has a patio area, direct access to the sun room and a side gate that leads to the garage.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



No Pets Allowed



