All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 922 Long Beach Blvd.
Home
Long Beach, CA
922 Long Beach Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
922 Long Beach Blvd
922 Long Beach Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
922 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ReadyLarge downstairsunit, Fresh Paint,New Laminate flooring, Built in cabinets, Large unit, Laundry hook ups,1 Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 Long Beach Blvd have any available units?
922 Long Beach Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 922 Long Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
922 Long Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Long Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 922 Long Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 922 Long Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 922 Long Beach Blvd offers parking.
Does 922 Long Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Long Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Long Beach Blvd have a pool?
No, 922 Long Beach Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 922 Long Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 922 Long Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Long Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Long Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Long Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Long Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
