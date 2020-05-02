906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A.

Amenities

So much charm in this custom Tiny Home in Rose Park. Set in the back of a Single Family Residence, this Tiny Home is set apart, and private. As you walk back you are in a peaceful setting with ambient water fountain sounds, in a secluded yard. You enter by way of the gated, Japanese-styled zen-like gravel rear yard (14' x 20'). You step inside and you beam with smiles as you view this open-plan home. The Living Room is open to the Kitchen area. The home features porcelain tile floors with the look of hard wood, ceiling fan with remote control, recessed lighting on dimmers, The all-electric kitchen includes a 4-burner electric stove/oven, stainless steel sink, a whirlpool fridge, Microwave oven, and toaster oven. The bathroom is gorgeous and all new, with Shower enclosure, new vanity, and Moen-efficient plumbing fixtures. The home also offers a/c and heating unit, PLUS driveway parking. CSULB Campus- 1 mile away, 4 blocks to -Long Beach version of Melrose- Hipsterville --4th St. - 7 blocks to daily Free Yoga on the Beach & 1 mile to DTLB & Belmont Shore. TINY HOME- is self contained private secluded house, and sustainably built. You will love living here.



