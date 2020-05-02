All apartments in Long Beach
Location

906 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
yoga
So much charm in this custom Tiny Home in Rose Park. Set in the back of a Single Family Residence, this Tiny Home is set apart, and private. As you walk back you are in a peaceful setting with ambient water fountain sounds, in a secluded yard. You enter by way of the gated, Japanese-styled zen-like gravel rear yard (14' x 20'). You step inside and you beam with smiles as you view this open-plan home. The Living Room is open to the Kitchen area. The home features porcelain tile floors with the look of hard wood, ceiling fan with remote control, recessed lighting on dimmers, The all-electric kitchen includes a 4-burner electric stove/oven, stainless steel sink, a whirlpool fridge, Microwave oven, and toaster oven. The bathroom is gorgeous and all new, with Shower enclosure, new vanity, and Moen-efficient plumbing fixtures. The home also offers a/c and heating unit, PLUS driveway parking. CSULB Campus- 1 mile away, 4 blocks to -Long Beach version of Melrose- Hipsterville --4th St. - 7 blocks to daily Free Yoga on the Beach & 1 mile to DTLB & Belmont Shore. TINY HOME- is self contained private secluded house, and sustainably built. You will love living here.

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A have any available units?
906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A have?
Some of 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A offers parking.
Does 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A has a pool.
Does 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Gladys Avenue, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

