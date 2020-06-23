All apartments in Long Beach
900 Loma Avenue - #6 - BED #A2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

900 Loma Avenue - #6 - BED #A2

900 Loma Ave · No Longer Available
Location

900 Loma Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
For additional questions, please email 900loma@entouragepm.com

The Block 900 Apartments Perfect for CSULB or LBCC students!

Student housing lifestyle!These are fully-furnished units! Utilities included: Gas, water, trash, internet, and cable tv (tenant is responsible for electricity). Coin-operated laundry room onsite. Parking space available for $75/month.

We only have bed spaces available for women at this time. Men spaces are all occupied.

For a 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom: (Total of 4 beds in each 2 bedroom unit. Each bedroom has 2 beds.) with lease ending July 31st, 2018. Rent is as follows:
-$650/month per BED for the bedroom WITH the half bathroom.

If you decide on the MONTH to MONTH option, the bed pricing changes.
-$750//month per BED for the bedroom WITH the half bathroom.

Please feel free to show up to any of the following group showings:

PLEASE NOTE: Out of respect for our occupants, our group showings will last for 15 minutes, please plan to arrive early to look for parking. We will meet you in front of the property.

You will love this apartment building! Plenty of natural light. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! The building is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Belmont Heights, just 2 miles from Cal State Long Beach! Centrally located... short ride to the beach or downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Co-signers are accepted. International Students Accepted with proof of funds, income, and acceptance from the educational institution and/or employer. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank account statements). To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stub, 3) copy of driver's license and social security card.
We will work with compromised credit (no evictions though) -- those with unsatisfactory credit may be required to pay a higher security deposit.

No pets allowed in the unit, sorry!

For additional questions, please email 900loma@entouragepm.com
These are fully furnished apartments. We have shared bedrooms or a studio apartment available. Student housing lifestyle. Close to CSULB and LBCC. Short drive to CSUDH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

