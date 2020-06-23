900 Loma Avenue - #6 - BED #A2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access media room

The Block 900 Apartments Perfect for CSULB or LBCC students!



Student housing lifestyle!These are fully-furnished units! Utilities included: Gas, water, trash, internet, and cable tv (tenant is responsible for electricity). Coin-operated laundry room onsite. Parking space available for $75/month.



We only have bed spaces available for women at this time. Men spaces are all occupied.



For a 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom: (Total of 4 beds in each 2 bedroom unit. Each bedroom has 2 beds.) with lease ending July 31st, 2018. Rent is as follows:

-$650/month per BED for the bedroom WITH the half bathroom.



If you decide on the MONTH to MONTH option, the bed pricing changes.

-$750//month per BED for the bedroom WITH the half bathroom.



Please feel free to show up to any of the following group showings:



PLEASE NOTE: Out of respect for our occupants, our group showings will last for 15 minutes, please plan to arrive early to look for parking. We will meet you in front of the property.



You will love this apartment building! Plenty of natural light. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! The building is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Belmont Heights, just 2 miles from Cal State Long Beach! Centrally located... short ride to the beach or downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



Co-signers are accepted. International Students Accepted with proof of funds, income, and acceptance from the educational institution and/or employer. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank account statements). To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stub, 3) copy of driver's license and social security card.

We will work with compromised credit (no evictions though) -- those with unsatisfactory credit may be required to pay a higher security deposit.



No pets allowed in the unit, sorry!



These are fully furnished apartments. We have shared bedrooms or a studio apartment available. Student housing lifestyle. Close to CSULB and LBCC. Short drive to CSUDH.