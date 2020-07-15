All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008

850 East Ocean Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
Location

850 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

This lovely, secure, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the friendly, Walker’s paradise, and Very Bikeable rated Bixby Park neighborhood in Long Beach, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely. It offers awesome amenities: fitness center, private library, barbeque, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and 24 hr. concierge and security.

The comfy interior features hardwood flooring, walk-in closet, and large windows with shutters. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with the latest silver fixtures, dual sink floating vanity, enclosed shower stall, and enclosed shower/tub combo. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. The unit has electric heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking in the property. The exterior has a balcony with a breathtaking view— a cool spot for some much-needed R&R. It comes with 2 covered parking spots.

Tenant pays for electricity. The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, sewage, trash, cable, and internet.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Victory park, Rainbow Lagoon Park, Harvey Milk Park, and Lincoln Park.

Walk Score: 92
Bike Score: 75

Bus lines:
21 CHERRY - 0.1 mile
23 CHERRY - 0.1 mile
22 CHERRY - 0.1 mile
121 OCEAN BLVD - CSULB - OUTER CIRCLE - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 have any available units?
850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 have?
Some of 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 currently offering any rent specials?
850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 pet-friendly?
No, 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 offer parking?
Yes, 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 offers parking.
Does 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 have a pool?
Yes, 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 has a pool.
Does 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 have accessible units?
No, 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008 has units with dishwashers.
