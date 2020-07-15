850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008

Amenities

This lovely, secure, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the friendly, Walker’s paradise, and Very Bikeable rated Bixby Park neighborhood in Long Beach, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely. It offers awesome amenities: fitness center, private library, barbeque, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and 24 hr. concierge and security.



The comfy interior features hardwood flooring, walk-in closet, and large windows with shutters. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with the latest silver fixtures, dual sink floating vanity, enclosed shower stall, and enclosed shower/tub combo. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. The unit has electric heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking in the property. The exterior has a balcony with a breathtaking view— a cool spot for some much-needed R&R. It comes with 2 covered parking spots.



Tenant pays for electricity. The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, sewage, trash, cable, and internet.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Victory park, Rainbow Lagoon Park, Harvey Milk Park, and Lincoln Park.



Walk Score: 92

Bike Score: 75



Bus lines:

21 CHERRY - 0.1 mile

23 CHERRY - 0.1 mile

22 CHERRY - 0.1 mile

121 OCEAN BLVD - CSULB - OUTER CIRCLE - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.5 mile



