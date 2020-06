Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym ice maker range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

More than Wow! Breathtaking starting with direct views to Catalina Island, east to Dana Point and West to Rancho Palos Verdes, this magnificent 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in The Pacific is now available for lease. This unit has been finished out with the finest of materials and in the very best of taste. The custom finishes throughout have to be seen! Spectacular Brazilian cherry wood floors set the stage for this magnificent unit throughout. The custom kitchen has high end appliances including a large built-in wine cooler. Two full size parking spaces in the subterranean garage come with this condo. The Pacific is a full service building with a complete array of amenities that include a state of the art gym and direct beach access. This magnificent home is a must see ! Please view the video to see the full beauty of this condo. https://vimeo.com/415577890/c9ad4526c7