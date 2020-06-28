Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
847 Linden Avenue
847 Linden Avenue
847 Linden Avenue
Location
847 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex! A short walk away from Downtown Long Beach, convention center and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 847 Linden Avenue have any available units?
847 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 847 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
847 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 847 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 847 Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 847 Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 847 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 847 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 847 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 847 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 847 Linden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 847 Linden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
