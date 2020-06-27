845 Pine Ave.

Amenities

Now Leasing! Rare Courtyard Loft loaded with Features and Furnished Optional! - Now leasing a very unique 2 bedroom Loft in the boutique Courtyard Lofts! This is an intimate, 16 loft community, located in Downtown Long Beach, just steps from the pike, shoreline village and east Village! This unique 2 level loft includes a large sleeping area, a full bathroom upstairs and powder room on the first floor, as well as an office/den with a balcony (2nd sleeping area) overlooking the tranquil courtyard. The space also features stunning architectural details such as bamboo wood flooring on the 2nd floor and polished cement flooring on the ground level. The loft also boasts 27-foot dual wood truss ceilings, floating stairs, floor-to-ceiling windows, a huge skylight, added storage and a large walk-in closet. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen has a unique red natural stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a large dining area, sitting area with fireplace and living room, which opens to the front patio. Features also include central air conditioning and heat, 1-car garage, in-unit laundry, and more! Located near Pacific Ave. and 9th St.



This unit may also be leased as fully or partially furnished. For more information or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Emma at (562) 972-6850, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord



*Note :See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



