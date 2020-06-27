All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

845 Pine Ave.

845 Pine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

845 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now Leasing! Rare Courtyard Loft loaded with Features and Furnished Optional! - Now leasing a very unique 2 bedroom Loft in the boutique Courtyard Lofts! This is an intimate, 16 loft community, located in Downtown Long Beach, just steps from the pike, shoreline village and east Village! This unique 2 level loft includes a large sleeping area, a full bathroom upstairs and powder room on the first floor, as well as an office/den with a balcony (2nd sleeping area) overlooking the tranquil courtyard. The space also features stunning architectural details such as bamboo wood flooring on the 2nd floor and polished cement flooring on the ground level. The loft also boasts 27-foot dual wood truss ceilings, floating stairs, floor-to-ceiling windows, a huge skylight, added storage and a large walk-in closet. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen has a unique red natural stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a large dining area, sitting area with fireplace and living room, which opens to the front patio. Features also include central air conditioning and heat, 1-car garage, in-unit laundry, and more! Located near Pacific Ave. and 9th St.

This unit may also be leased as fully or partially furnished. For more information or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Emma at (562) 972-6850, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note :See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process
* HOA Move in/out fee

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4965955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Pine Ave. have any available units?
845 Pine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Pine Ave. have?
Some of 845 Pine Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Pine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
845 Pine Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Pine Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Pine Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 845 Pine Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 845 Pine Ave. offers parking.
Does 845 Pine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 Pine Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Pine Ave. have a pool?
No, 845 Pine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 845 Pine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 845 Pine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Pine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Pine Ave. has units with dishwashers.
