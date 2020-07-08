All apartments in Long Beach
838 Pine Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

838 Pine Avenue

838 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

838 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
A great location near beach living classy turnkey makes this condominium even more desirable in Downtown. This stunning top-level spacious 2 bedrooms 2 baths in a luxury complex. A perfect way to enjoy a truly rental living at its best in Long Beach. The granite countertops include an eating area. The living area provides direct access to a lovely private balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee. This unit has built-in wood cabinets, an open and bright space, recessed lighting, a murphy bed, two assigned side by side parking spaces and is an end top unit. The grounds are well maintained and the private gated community features BBQ, bike storage, amazing rooftop to enjoy the panoramic views, a lounge for private gatherings in additions to all the great amenities. This incredible condo unit is located in a very convenient location near parks, public transportation, freeway access, shoreline village, shops, popular restaurants, minutes from the beach and all the entertaining city offers. All appliances are included. Come preview your new rental today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Pine Avenue have any available units?
838 Pine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 Pine Avenue have?
Some of 838 Pine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
838 Pine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 838 Pine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 838 Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 838 Pine Avenue offers parking.
Does 838 Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Pine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Pine Avenue have a pool?
No, 838 Pine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 838 Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 838 Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 Pine Avenue has units with dishwashers.

