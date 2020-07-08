838 Pine Avenue

Amenities

A great location near beach living classy turnkey makes this condominium even more desirable in Downtown. This stunning top-level spacious 2 bedrooms 2 baths in a luxury complex. A perfect way to enjoy a truly rental living at its best in Long Beach. The granite countertops include an eating area. The living area provides direct access to a lovely private balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee. This unit has built-in wood cabinets, an open and bright space, recessed lighting, a murphy bed, two assigned side by side parking spaces and is an end top unit. The grounds are well maintained and the private gated community features BBQ, bike storage, amazing rooftop to enjoy the panoramic views, a lounge for private gatherings in additions to all the great amenities. This incredible condo unit is located in a very convenient location near parks, public transportation, freeway access, shoreline village, shops, popular restaurants, minutes from the beach and all the entertaining city offers. All appliances are included. Come preview your new rental today.