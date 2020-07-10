Rent Calculator
836 Loma Avenue
Find more places like 836 Loma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
836 Loma Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:28 PM
836 Loma Avenue
836 Loma Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
836 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH HOWARD FLOWERS 562.760.9220
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 836 Loma Avenue have any available units?
836 Loma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 836 Loma Avenue have?
Some of 836 Loma Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 836 Loma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
836 Loma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Loma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 836 Loma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 836 Loma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 836 Loma Avenue offers parking.
Does 836 Loma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Loma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Loma Avenue have a pool?
No, 836 Loma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 836 Loma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 836 Loma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Loma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Loma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
