Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

8331 Marina Pacifica Drive N

8331 Marina Pacifica Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

8331 Marina Pacifica Dr N, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Water front condo with view of harbor, bridge, and Marina. Highly remodeled. Walking distance to shop, bookstore, theater, and restaurants. 24 hours security. Easy access to 405 and 22 fwy. Seeing is believing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

