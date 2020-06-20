Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
830 San Antonio Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
830 San Antonio Dr
830 West San Antonio Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
830 West San Antonio Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Features
Gas Stove Water included Parking-Open
Long Beach Apartments
$1,445
Deposit:
$800
Sqft:
700
Available:
7/31/2018
Bedrooms:
1
Bathrooms:
1
Parking:
1-Space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 San Antonio Dr have any available units?
830 San Antonio Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 830 San Antonio Dr currently offering any rent specials?
830 San Antonio Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 San Antonio Dr pet-friendly?
No, 830 San Antonio Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 830 San Antonio Dr offer parking?
Yes, 830 San Antonio Dr does offer parking.
Does 830 San Antonio Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 San Antonio Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 San Antonio Dr have a pool?
No, 830 San Antonio Dr does not have a pool.
Does 830 San Antonio Dr have accessible units?
No, 830 San Antonio Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 830 San Antonio Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 San Antonio Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 San Antonio Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 San Antonio Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
