All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 830 Junipero Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
830 Junipero Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 Junipero Ave.

830 Junipero Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

830 Junipero Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
All new kitchen and bath, incl. all appliances, + microwave, washer/dryer, A/C, electric fireplace, all tile and bamboo floors, all window cover. big yard, completely fenced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Junipero Ave. have any available units?
830 Junipero Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Junipero Ave. have?
Some of 830 Junipero Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Junipero Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
830 Junipero Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Junipero Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 830 Junipero Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. offer parking?
No, 830 Junipero Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Junipero Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have a pool?
No, 830 Junipero Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have accessible units?
No, 830 Junipero Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Junipero Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine