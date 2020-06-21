Rent Calculator
830 Junipero Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
830 Junipero Ave.
830 Junipero Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
830 Junipero Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
All new kitchen and bath, incl. all appliances, + microwave, washer/dryer, A/C, electric fireplace, all tile and bamboo floors, all window cover. big yard, completely fenced
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have any available units?
830 Junipero Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 830 Junipero Ave. have?
Some of 830 Junipero Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 830 Junipero Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
830 Junipero Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Junipero Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 830 Junipero Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. offer parking?
No, 830 Junipero Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Junipero Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have a pool?
No, 830 Junipero Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have accessible units?
No, 830 Junipero Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Junipero Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Junipero Ave. has units with dishwashers.
