Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
826 Cerritos Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

826 Cerritos Avenue

826 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

826 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This charming Craftsman Cottage comes complete with the perfect white-picket fence, freshly painted bright colored walls and ample warm natural light. This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood laminate floors, an expansive front brick deck, fenced front yard, and much more.

Master bedroom includes attached bath and walk-in closet. Living room comes with built-in entertainment nook. Kitchen comes furnished with gorgeous butcher block hardwood counters and glass-covered wooden cabinets. Driveway/garage fits 4 cars with extensive garage storage. Bedroom ceiling fans and forced air central heat will keep you cool and comfortable regardless of the outside weather. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Landlord will pay internet, water and gardener.

Location is ideal for great Long Beach access. 5-minute drive to Downtown Long Beach (Queen Mary, Aquarium of the Pacific, Symphony Hall, Bars, Museum of Latin American Art, Restaurants and More) and freeway access. 5 Minute Walk to Retro Row (Red Room, Hole Mole). 10-minute bike ride to Long Beach Beach Path. If you're looking to enjoy, explore and appreciate the city, this is a great location for you!

For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 8/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
826 Cerritos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Cerritos Avenue have?
Some of 826 Cerritos Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
826 Cerritos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Cerritos Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Cerritos Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 826 Cerritos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 826 Cerritos Avenue offers parking.
Does 826 Cerritos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 Cerritos Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Cerritos Avenue have a pool?
No, 826 Cerritos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 826 Cerritos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 826 Cerritos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Cerritos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Cerritos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

