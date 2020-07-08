826 Cerritos Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This charming Craftsman Cottage comes complete with the perfect white-picket fence, freshly painted bright colored walls and ample warm natural light. This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood laminate floors, an expansive front brick deck, fenced front yard, and much more.



Master bedroom includes attached bath and walk-in closet. Living room comes with built-in entertainment nook. Kitchen comes furnished with gorgeous butcher block hardwood counters and glass-covered wooden cabinets. Driveway/garage fits 4 cars with extensive garage storage. Bedroom ceiling fans and forced air central heat will keep you cool and comfortable regardless of the outside weather. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Landlord will pay internet, water and gardener.



Location is ideal for great Long Beach access. 5-minute drive to Downtown Long Beach (Queen Mary, Aquarium of the Pacific, Symphony Hall, Bars, Museum of Latin American Art, Restaurants and More) and freeway access. 5 Minute Walk to Retro Row (Red Room, Hole Mole). 10-minute bike ride to Long Beach Beach Path. If you're looking to enjoy, explore and appreciate the city, this is a great location for you!



For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 8/15/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.